Eagles kick FG on final play to beat Houston 32-30

Posted by Charean Williams on December 23, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Getty Images

The Texans rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead with 2:04 remaining. But Nick Foles did them one better.

Foles drove the Eagles to a game-winning field goal on the final play, keeping his team’s playoff hopes alive with a 32-30 victory. Philadelphia needs a win next weekend at Washington plus a Vikings loss to clinch the No. 6 seed.

The Texans, who have lost two of their past three games, now face a must-win against Jacksonville next week to clinch the AFC South. Houston also has lost its hold on a first-round bye.

Jake Elliott, who missed an extra point earlier in the game, kicked a 35-yard field goal after Foles drove Philadelphia 72 yards in 11 plays in the final 2:04.

The Eagles benefited from a 15-yard penalty on Jadeveon Clowney, who was called for roughing the passer after a hit on Foles. Foles completed a third-down pass to Alshon Jeffery with 1:50 remaining with Clowney bearing down on him.

Foles left for one play, with Nate Sudfeld throwing an incompletion, but returned to close out the comeback.

The Eagles nearly blew a 29-16 lead in the fourth quarter as Deshaun Watson rallied the Texans. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to running back D'Onta Foreman with 4:41 remaining and a 35-yard touchdown to Vyncint Smith with 2:04 remaining. The Texans, though, left Foles too much time.

Smith replaced Demaryius Thomas, who reportedly ruptured his Achilles on a non-contact play early in the fourth quarter.

Foles completed 35 of 49 passes for 471 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Nelson Agholor caught five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Zach Ertz caught 12 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns and Jeffery caught three passes for 82 yards.

Ertz passed Jason Witten for the most receptions in a single season by tight end.

Watson went 29-of-40 for 339 yards and two touchdowns. He was the Texans’ offense,, leading the team in rushing with 49 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries with Lamar Miller sidelined.

36 responses to “Eagles kick FG on final play to beat Houston 32-30

  2. That FG means Houston can probably kiss their chances of getting a bye in the playoffs goodbye. That means the Patriots will get a bye and play their first playoff game at home. The officials will guarantee a Patriots victory.

  3. The Philthydelphia team got an illegal fourth timeout – prior to Foles getting belted the Philthy team had two timeouts. And considerable time passed as Foles was on his back. Either the clock stopped due to the penalty (and should have started forcing the Philthy team to take a timeout), or the refs failed to call an injury timeout in under 2 minutes of play which would have taken one of the two Philthy timeouts.

    The Philthy team ended up with four timeouts in the second half. Absolutely disgusting.

  4. If Foles isn’t worth a 1st round pick then I do not know who is! He should start for over 15 plus teams in this league. Just look at who is starting and prove that I am wrong?

  9. Carroll Prescott says:
    December 23, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    ——————————-

    The officials were brutal for both teams all day. Your tears are delicious, you pathetic troll.

  10. Deshawn Jackson is exciting, fun to watch, a bonafide talent.
    But what happened to the vaunted defense?
    Foles had 471 yards passing.

    Even with the refs help the Texans couldn’t win.

    I know you are what your record says you are (Parcells)
    but the Texans are just not all that.

  11. First time in my entire life and hope it’s the last I ever rooted for an IGGLES team. Feel a little FILTHY……just sayin.

  12. Carroll Prescott says:
    December 23, 2018 at 4:36 pm
    The Philthydelphia team got an illegal fourth timeout

    *************************************************************************************
    NFL rules explanation of timeout for injuries

    the following shall apply:
    a) If a team has not used its three charged team timeouts, the team of the injured player will be charged a team timeout,
    unless:
    1) the injury is the result of a foul by an opponent;

    2) the injury occurs during a down in which there is a change of possession, a successful field goal, or an attempted try

    get a clue – and don’t let the RULES get in the way of your Whining.
    (clue: it’s number #1)

  15. We Philly fans love it when u whine.. stay alive, staying alive. The league will tremble in fear if we make the playoff. I can see it now. 🏆🏆

  17. Carroll Prescott says:
    December 23, 2018 at 4:36 pm
    —————————————————————

    There was no loss of timeout because the injury occurred from a personal foul.

  18. Carroll Prescott says:
    December 23, 2018 at 4:36 pm
    ——————-

    I don’t know about the TV broadcast, but on the radio feed the official clearly explained that there is no injury timeout when the penalty caused the injury.

  19. The Keener Observer says:
    December 23, 2018 at 4:45 pm
    Deshawn Jackson is exciting, fun to watch, a bonafide talent.
    But what happened to the vaunted defense?
    Foles had 471 yards passing.

    Even with the refs help the Texans couldn’t win.

    I know you are what your record says you are (Parcells)
    but the Texans are just not all that.
    ———————–
    Good win Eagles, fun game to watch. So, why talk trash?

    Official Rule Book – Rule 4 – Section 5 – Article 4

    After the two-minute warning of a half, the following shall apply:
    (a) If a team has not used its three charged team timeouts, the team of the injured player will be charged
    a team timeout, unless:
    (i) the injury is the result of a foul by an opponent;

  23. Anyone who thinks Wentz is a better qb than foles is a delusional fanboy that ignores their eyes. Foles is gonna get paid fat next year and deservedly so. He’s a top 10 qb. I’ll take him over any qb in the NFL except for a few qbs like brady, mahomes, brees. That’s how good foles is. There’s more than 20 teams that should go after foles and they’ll become instant superbowl contenders. Foles is elite status. Most qbs in the nfl getting these massive contracts have never reached the playoffs or done anything in the playoffs and they’re being paid like elite qbs with superbowl rings. Foles is lights years ahead of most qbs in the nfl and he’s alot better than wentz who hasn’t done anything in his career except get injured and done for the year every year. Foles won the Eagles their first ever superbowl in their entire history and they’re acting like Wentz won them the superbowl. Eagles will regret keeping Wentz over foles next year when foles moves on to Washington in the same division. Washington will be instant superbowl contenders and Eagles will go back to mediocrity with wentz.

  25. I’m glad we won but something has to be done about the officiating in the NFL. These guys need to be held accountable. That officiating was god awful from start to finish.

  29. Such a bogus call at the end of the game to bail the Eagles out, that was in no way roughing the QB and I’m a Vikings fan and do not gamble so no real dog in the fight but that’s a tough call to make at that point in the game. Looks like the same now happening in the New Orlens Game, the league has their pets like the Patriots, Saint and of course the Packers. Scary as it’s almost not even football anymore but more about how the Refs are going to call the game.

  34. eaglesmancave says:
    December 23, 2018 at 5:00 pm
    I’m glad we won but something has to be done about the officiating in the NFL. These guys need to be held accountable. That officiating was god awful from start to finish.
    =======================
    Texans fan here. Yes it was. The non-call on Jeffery for offensive PI on Ertz’s 2nd TD was one for the Eagles. One of the Personal fouls on the Eagles was a garbage call. The Clowney roughing call was a good call just a B.S. rule.
    The Eagles made some clutch plays at the end and Houston didn’t. We’ll get them next week in J’ville to wrap up the division.

  36. Ertz should be the NFL MVP. I say this as a Cowboys fan. Without him they would already be out of the playoffs. They would have never won today without him.

