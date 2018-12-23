Eagles kick FG on final play to beat Houston 32-30

Getty Images

The Texans rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead with 2:04 remaining. But Nick Foles did them one better.

Foles drove the Eagles to a game-winning field goal on the final play, keeping his team’s playoff hopes alive with a 32-30 victory. Philadelphia needs a win next weekend at Washington plus a Vikings loss to clinch the No. 6 seed.

The Texans, who have lost two of their past three games, now face a must-win against Jacksonville next week to clinch the AFC South. Houston also has lost its hold on a first-round bye.

Jake Elliott, who missed an extra point earlier in the game, kicked a 35-yard field goal after Foles drove Philadelphia 72 yards in 11 plays in the final 2:04.

The Eagles benefited from a 15-yard penalty on Jadeveon Clowney, who was called for roughing the passer after a hit on Foles. Foles completed a third-down pass to Alshon Jeffery with 1:50 remaining with Clowney bearing down on him.

Foles left for one play, with Nate Sudfeld throwing an incompletion, but returned to close out the comeback.

The Eagles nearly blew a 29-16 lead in the fourth quarter as Deshaun Watson rallied the Texans. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to running back D'Onta Foreman with 4:41 remaining and a 35-yard touchdown to Vyncint Smith with 2:04 remaining. The Texans, though, left Foles too much time.

Smith replaced Demaryius Thomas, who reportedly ruptured his Achilles on a non-contact play early in the fourth quarter.

Foles completed 35 of 49 passes for 471 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Nelson Agholor caught five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Zach Ertz caught 12 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns and Jeffery caught three passes for 82 yards.

Ertz passed Jason Witten for the most receptions in a single season by tight end.

Watson went 29-of-40 for 339 yards and two touchdowns. He was the Texans’ offense,, leading the team in rushing with 49 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries with Lamar Miller sidelined.