Eric Weddle: I know no one wants to see us in playoffs

Getty Images

The Ravens moved a step closer to the postseason with Saturday night’s 22-10 win over the Chargers in safety Eric Weddle‘s first game against his first NFL team.

Weddle and the rest of the defense made life difficult for Weddle’s former teammate Philip Rivers and the Chargers offense, which led to a question after the game about whether the Ravens could make a run at a Super Bowl title.

“Honestly, why not? What do we do? We play great defense,” Weddle said on NFL Network after the game. “We control the ball on offense. We play great special teams. Why can’t you win playoff football? That’s the ingredients to win. Anyone has a chance. If we get in the tournament, we have as a good a shot as anybody. I know for a fact no wants to see us. I know that.”

There’s a chance that the Ravens could miss the playoffs even if they win next week, but beating the Browns will make it likely that someone will have to tangle with Weddle and his teammates in January.