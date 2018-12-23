Falcons send Panthers to seventh straight loss

Getty Images

The Falcons didn’t have any more to play for than the Panthers did.

But at least they had their starting quarterback.

The Falcons took a workmanlike 24-10 win over the Panthers, on a day when one big play was enough to win it.

That came on the first play of the second half, when Matt Ryan hit Calvin Ridley for a 75-yard touchdown, breaking a 10-10 halftime tie.

Ryan was a clean 15-of-26 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

The result puts both teams at 6-9, but the Panthers have lost seven straight to get there. Taylor Heinicke did the best he could subbing for the injured Cam Newton, but the Panthers turned it over four times, eliminating any margin of error they might have had. Heinicke left the game with a left elbow injury early, but returned to finish a reasonably gutty performance.

The only bright spot for Carolina was the play of running back Christian McCaffrey, who eclipsed a bunch of records, including his father Ed’s single-season high (101), Matt Forte’s record for receptions by a running back in a season (102) and Steve Smith’s Panthers single-season reception record (103).

McCaffrey finished with 21 carries for 101 yards and 12 catches for 77 yards.