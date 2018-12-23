Foles fumble, Watson TD run gives Texans the lead

AP

The Texans have taken the lead over the Eagles with both teams fighting to stay alive in their respective playoff races.

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sacked Nick Foles, forcing the ball loose. Clowney jumped on the fumble at the Eagles 5-yard line.

On the next play, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ran into the end zone.

Houston leads 9-7 after Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point. Fairbairn kicked a 30-yard field goal earlier in the second quarter after the Texans failed to score a touchdown in the red zone.

Watson is 7-of-10 for 71 yards and has two carries for 16 yards and the touchdown.

The Eagles scored their touchdown on a 37-yard catch-and-run by Darren Sproles.