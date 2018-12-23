Frank Gore wants one more year with Dolphins

Getty Images

Runinng back Frank Gore won’t be playing any more games with the Dolphins this season because he went on injured reserve with a foot injury this week, but he hopes that there will be more games with the team in his future.

Word this week was that Gore wants to return for a 15th NFL season and Gore confirmed it on Saturday. He also confirmed he wants to remain with his hometown team, although he’s open to other possibilities should the Dolphins choose to go in a different direction.

“The goal is to come back one more year,” Gore said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I’ll see who wants me. Hopefully the Dolphins can re-sign me — that would be big. But you know how the business goes.”

Gore does not need surgery to repair his injury and he played well in 2018, so there’s little reason to believe he’ll struggle to find someone who wants him to run the ball for them in 2019.