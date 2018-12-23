Frank Reich: First half was pathetic

Getty Images

The Colts went down 14-0 to the Giants quickly in Sunday’s home game and trailed 17-7 when the game got to halftime, which was a bad place to be with playoff hopes going up in smoke with a loss.

A touchdown in the third quarter cut the Giants’ lead to three points, but it grew back to 10 before the Colts scored two touchdowns that allowed them to pull out a 28-27 win. After the game, head coach Frank Reich discussed the scene in the locker room during the break.

“It was passionate by me, passionate by some players,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “It wasn’t screaming and yelling at each other. It was, ‘This has got to be better. That was embarrassing. That was pathetic what we did out there in the first half.'”

Reich praised quarterback Andrew Luck for being clutch, which was certainly not the case when he threw an interception in the end zone in the first half. Giants safety Curtis Riley wasn’t near any Colts receivers, which is why Luck called it a “catastrophic” throw after the game.

A loss on Sunday would have been described the same way, but the second half allowed the Colts’ hopes to live on.