Giants jump out to 7-0 lead in Indy

The Giants have no playoff hopes left this season, but they can play a spoiler role against the Colts this Sunday.

They’re off to a good start on that front. After forcing a three and out to open the game, the Giants put together a crisp 75-yard drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown run.

It’s the 10th rushing touchdown for the second overall pick this season, although the longest run of the opening drive came from tight end Evan Engram on a well-designed end around that picked up 12 yards. Eli Manning hit 4-of-5 passes for 46 yards, including a third-down conversion to Sterling Shepard that kept the team moving down the field.

The 7-0 deficit is the first the Colts have faced since the first quarter of Week 14. They came back from 7-0 down to beat the Texans in that game and will try for the same outcome this Sunday.