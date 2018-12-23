Giants take 17-7 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Colts will close the regular season against the Titans in Week 17 in a game that could have a postseason berth as the prize for the winner, but they are doing their best to make sure only one team will be in that position.

The Giants scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, Andrew Luck threw a bad interception and the Giants lead 17-7 at halftime of a game the Colts have to win.

Luck is 15-of-24 for 143 yards while leading an offense that hasn’t gotten much going on the ground and has been hobbled by pre-snap penalties. They also lost two starters to injuries as center Ryan Kelly hurt his neck and tight end Eric Ebron went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation.

Eli Manning has been much sharper while going 13-of-18 for 176 yards and a touchdown. He hit a deep shot to Sterling Shepard to set up that score and has not had to deal with much pressure from Colts defenders while trying to throw the ball.

Changing that and cleaning up the sloppiness on offense will be essential to the Colts getting off the mat and keeping the playoff fires burning for at least another week.