Jadeveon Clowney thought he made a “good, clean hit” on Nick Foles

Getty Images

The Eagles pulled out a 32-30 win over the Texans on Sunday thanks to a Jake Elliott field goal at the gun and one of the biggest plays on the winning drive came on a third down pass by Nick Foles.

Foles hit Alshon Jeffery for 19 yards and a first down, but a flag on linebacker Jadeveon Clowney for roughing Foles turned it into a 34-yard gain. Foles said after the game that he thought it was a “great hit” from Clowney and Clowney took issue with the penalty call when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I do not think it was a good call,” Clowney said. “Just playing football, trying to make a play. I feel like it was a good, clean hit. … I saw a couple of them today, I was like, ‘Wow, why are you throwing that flag’ but the refs are a part of the game. They make the calls. You just have to stick with it and keep playing football.”

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he wanted to see the hit “on my screen” before commenting on the call. He did add that he thought the officiating was “very fair” over the course of the game.