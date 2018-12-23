Jaguars end Dolphins’ playoff hopes

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ playoff chances have just gone from slim to none.

Miami, which already had a very limited path to the playoffs, lost at home 17-7 to Jacksonville today and was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. It was a highly disappointing effort from a Dolphins team that raises questions about whether either head coach Adam Gase or quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be back next year.

For the Jaguars, Cody Kessler and Blake Bortles both took some snaps at quarterback, but it really wasn’t about what they did on offense. Instead, it was the defense shutting Tannehill & Co. down, with a Telvin Smith pick-six in the fourth quarter sealing the win.

Today’s result drops the Dolphins to 7-8 and improves the Jaguars to 5-10. Neither of these teams can be happy with where they are heading into Week 17, and both seem set for long offseasons in which major changes are sure to come.