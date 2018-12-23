Jerry Reese passed on chance to interview for Raiders G.M. job

Getty Images

Jon Gruden’s former employer is complicating his current employment.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese declined an opportunity to interview for the vacant General Manager position in Oakland. Reese, per the report believes that the job isn’t a true G.M. job, because the G.M. in Oakland ultimately defers to the authority of Gruden.

That meshes with comments made earlier this month by Raiders owner Mark Davis, who painted a pictured (deliberately or not) of a job that doesn’t entail final-say authority, which in turn prevents the Raiders from hiring someone currently under contract with another team, absent express permission which rarely is given when it doesn’t have to be.

The Raiders and Gruden, who spent nine years at ESPN, have been reluctant to admit that Gruden runs the show in Oakland. But he does, even if he hopes to blur the lines so that someone else can be blamed for decisions that trace back to Gruden.

Reese may have been influenced by the possibility that other G.M. jobs — real G.M. jobs — will open up, and that he’ll have a shot at landing one of those positions. If that doesn’t happen, he may feel differently about Oakland’s G.M.-in-name-only position.

The Raiders will now have to move on to other candidates who currently aren’t employed by other teams, and candidates who are willing to be the G.M. while not actually being the G.M. Someone eventually will do it, but it could be that it’s someone fairly far down on the list.

Meanwhile, the Raiders appear Monday night on ESPN, in what could be the final NFL game played in Oakland. Gruden may be doing a little grousing to the MNF crew about a report that throws a wrench into his efforts to find someone to set the table and, if need be, eventually take the fall.