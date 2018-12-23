Jerry Reese passed on chance to interview for Raiders G.M. job

Jon Gruden’s former employer is complicating his current employment.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese declined an opportunity to interview for the vacant General Manager position in Oakland. Reese, per the report believes that the job isn’t a true G.M. job, because the G.M. in Oakland ultimately defers to the authority of Gruden.

That meshes with comments made earlier this month by Raiders owner Mark Davis, who painted a pictured (deliberately or not) of a job that doesn’t entail final-say authority, which in turn prevents the Raiders from hiring someone currently under contract with another team, absent express permission which rarely is given when it doesn’t have to be.

The Raiders and Gruden, who spent nine years at ESPN, have been reluctant to admit that Gruden runs the show in Oakland. But he does, even if he hopes to blur the lines so that someone else can be blamed for decisions that trace back to Gruden.

Reese may have been influenced by the possibility that other G.M. jobs — real G.M. jobs — will open up, and that he’ll have a shot at landing one of those positions. If that doesn’t happen, he may feel differently about Oakland’s G.M.-in-name-only position.

The Raiders will now have to move on to other candidates who currently aren’t employed by other teams, and candidates who are willing to be the G.M. while not actually being the G.M. Someone eventually will do it, but it could be that it’s someone fairly far down on the list.

Meanwhile, the Raiders appear Monday night on ESPN, in what could be the final NFL game played in Oakland. Gruden may be doing a little grousing to the MNF crew about a report that throws a wrench into his efforts to find someone to set the table and, if need be, eventually take the fall.

  6. Maybe Jon Gruden was able to sit back and study NFL front offices while he was working at ESPN. He not only analyzed games, but he spent a great deal of time studying what works and what doesn’t work. It would appear to me that he might have discovered something that few others seem to have noticed. The New England Patriots have had an enormous amount of success. When you look at the way they run their front office, you don’t see 15 different directors and vice-presidents. And then 15 more assistant directors and assistant VP’s. They have one guy in charge, Bill Belichick. Everything runs through him. They don’t have a huge staff, just lean and mean, and very, very successful. Wouldn’t it seem like a smart idea to try to copy what the Patriot’s are doing? Even if you go back to when the Raiders were the best team in football for a couple decades. Al Davis ran everything. Or when the 49ers had their dynasty. Bill Walsh ran everything. Gruden’s first job was with those 49ers. Mark Davis saw what his dad was doing. Everyone of us can see what the Patriots are doing, if we only took off the blinders. When I look at the Raiders I see that Mark Davis is the owner. He can call himself the GM if he wants to, and he can let anyone make the decisions that he believes will be the best for the franchise. There’s no rule that you need someone sitting at a desk in the front office that has the title of GM.

  7. Of Reese’s 11 first-round picks, the only two who were signed to second contracts with the Giants are Jason Pierre-Paul and Odell Beckham – and the only two still on the roster are OBJ and Evan Engram. That’s a truly horrendous record for a GM, considering how much better scouting is supposed to be these days.

