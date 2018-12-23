Jets plan to make a run at Jim Harbaugh

Getty Images

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has said he’s staying put. That won’t keep at least one NFL team from trying to lure him back.

Per a league source, the Jets are the team that is planning to make a run at Harbaugh after the season ends.

The thinking is that the Jets plan to make Harbaugh a financial offer he can’t refuse, well in excess of the $7 million he earns at Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh is finishing his fourth season with Michigan. He left Stanford after four years, and he left the 49ers after four years.

The Jets started digging on Harbaugh roughly four weeks ago, and the plan remains to attempt to interview him, which presumes that coach Todd Bowles will be fired after the season.

It’s still unclear whether the Jets will change coaches only, or whether G.M. Mike Maccagnan also will be replaced. Harbaugh may want full control over the roster and the draft if he takes the job, and maybe the Jets will give it to him.

Again, Harbaugh has said he’s not leaving. But no matter what it may cost to get him, it’s free to try.