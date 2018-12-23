Jets rolling over listless Packers in first half

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to keep playing despite the Packers being out of the playoffs because he didn’t feel the last two games were meaningless.

The Packers aren’t playing like winning means all that much to them on Sunday, however. The Jets have put together three long drives in the first half of Sunday’s game and MetLife Stadium and they’ve reached the end zone at the end of two of them to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown to Robby Anderson for the second score and the rookie is 12-of-14 for 180 yards in the early going. That comes after a strong performance against the Texans in a losing effort last weekend and the Jets can take some solace from his development at the end of a losing season.

Rodgers is 4-of-6 for 29 yards and he’s been sacked twice as the Packers have gotten nothing going on offense to balance the good effort from the Jets.