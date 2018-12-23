JuJu Smith-Schuster active; Terron Armstead returns

Getty Images

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead returns to the lineup today. The Pro Bowler had missed the past five games with a pectoral injury.

The Saints also will have center Max Unger, who left last week’s game with a concussion.

New Orleans had five offensive linemen on its injury report this week, but only Jermon Bushrod won’t play. Bushrod, who spent the past five weeks subbing for Armstead at left tackle, is out with a hamstring injury.

The Saints’ other inactives are receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr., linebacker Manti Te’o, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, receiver Austin Carr, tight end Dan Arnold and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Receiver Ted Ginn Jr., activated from injured reserve this week, will play.

The Steelers will have receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was questionable with a groin injury.

They already had ruled out running back James Conner with an ankle injury. Pittsburgh’s other inacives are quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Marcus Allen, cornerback Brian Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi and defensive end L.T. Walton.