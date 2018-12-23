Kendall Fuller inactive for Chiefs, along with Ron Parker

Getty Images

As it turns out, coming back a week after surgery might have been a little optimistic.

Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is inactive for tonight’s game against the Seahawks, despite coach Andy Reid saying Friday he should be able to play. He was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, after breaking his wrist in the previous game against the Chargers.

Then again, safety Ron Parker wasn’t listed on the report at all, and he’s not playing either, a sign that safety Eric Berry is ready to play a bigger role after he was pulled at halftime of last week’s comeback.

Also inactive for the Chiefs are wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back Spencer Ware, guard Kahlil McKenzie, center Jimmy Murray, and tight end Deon Yelder.

For the Seahawks, running back Rasaad Penny, safety Tedric Thompson, cornerback Kalan Reed, running back Bo Scarbrough, tackle Germain Ifedi, defensive tackle Nazir Jones, and defensive end Branden Jackson won’t play tonight.