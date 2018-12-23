Lamar Jackson gains his most passing yards, fewest rushing yards

Getty Images

No one doubts that Lamar Jackson is a gifted runner, but if he’s going to be the Ravens’ long-term franchise quarterback, he needs to be able to beat opponents with both his arm and his legs. Which makes Saturday night’s win over the Chargers his most promising game yet.

Jackson had 204 passing yards and 39 rushing yards on Saturday night, which is both his most passing yards and the fewest rushing yards of any of the six games he’s started.

Although Jackson still has work to do as a passer, he completed 12 of 22 passes, with a touchdown and no interceptions. That’s a 101.3 passer rating, which is also the best of any game he’s started. He is definitely making progress.

With the Ravens now 5-1 with Jackson and appearing likely to make the playoffs, they have to be very pleased with their decision to draft him in the first round, and play him ahead of Joe Flacco. Jackson is still not as good a passer as Flacco, but he brings more to the offense — and he may progress past Flacco as a passer sooner than many expected.