Laquon Treadwell inactive for Vikings in Detroit

Posted by Josh Alper on December 23, 2018, 11:56 AM EST
Getty Images

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell won’t be catching any passes from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday.

The Vikings made Treadwell a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game in Detroit. Wide receiver Chad Beebe is active for the first time since Week 11 and appears to have taken Treadwell’s spot in the lineup.

It’s the first game that Treadwell has missed since the start of the 2017 season. He has 34 catches for 295 yards and a touchdown.

Those are not the numbers the Vikings were looking for when they took Treadwell in the first round of the 2016 draft and there would seem to be little chance that the team will exercise its option for a fifth season this offseason. Moving on from Treadwell this offseason would leave a little more than $2.5 million in dead money on the cap.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Laquon Treadwell inactive for Vikings in Detroit

  1. Sounds good to me. Need a reliable 3rd WR to take double teams off of Thielen and Diggs. Treadwell definitely was not that 3rd WR.

  2. He’s had opportunities. He simply isn’t an NFL WR at this point. Dead cap money stinks, but it doesn’t stink as much as keeping a guy that simply doesn’t produce. Time to move on.

  3. Beebe looked good in preseason and in the game he played in. He has a chance to be part of the future. I expect we will cut Treadwell after the season if not before. With his first round pedigree and some good catches someone will give him another shot. If this happens I wish him well, but I won’t miss him.

  4. I don’t think Treadwell is a bad WR, the Vikings never knew how to use Cordarrelle Patterson, and look at him now.. The kid can play, I just feel like when has an error, he gets placed in the dog house for too long, just coach him up & give him confidence..

  9. No reason to give up on Treadwell till his contractt is up. He’s a good blocker, just needs to work on seoerattion & his hands. He should put on weight & work on being a blocker & red zone threat.

  10. Sounds like he’s another case of a rookie being happy with all the guaranteed money in his contract and didn’t feel like he had to make any effort to improve or to be a pro. He signed a four-year $9.9M contract, of which $9.4M was guaranteed. He better have saved some of that money. He’s not going to see numbers even close to that after stinking it up in MIN.

    As mentioned above, the case of Cordarrell Patterson probably had a lot to do with him realizing if he didn’t start trying he was going to be out looking for a job outside of the NFL making one-millionth of what he’s making in the NFL. Treadwell might have another team give him a shot but if he squanders that one he’ll likely be out of the NFL and have to rely on his college education from Ole Miss. (I’ll be here all week!)

  12. I can remember when he was drafted, his pompous butt, minutes into his NFL career spouting off on how he is upset he should’ve been drafted sooner. Here we are 2 years later.

  13. The Vikings active receiving corps: three undrafted free agents, a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick. It might be the best in the league. World Class!!!

  15. dlw492 says:

    December 23, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    I don’t think Treadwell is a bad WR, the Vikings never knew how to use Cordarrelle Patterson, and look at him now.. The kid can play, I just feel like when has an error, he gets placed in the dog house for too long, just coach him up & give him confidence..

    _________________

    Maybe you should look at Cordarrelle Patterson, so you wouldn’t be making statements like that. Since leaving Minnesota in 2 season Patterson has 51 catches for 559 yards and 3 touchdowns.

  16. He has the skills but not the intelligence to grasp an NFL offense. I know coaches always talk about how “intelligent” player A or B is, but the truth of the matter is half the league has the IQ of a rock. Long term dope smoking only lowers it further, and that is scientific proof.

  17. packertruth says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    The real shame is Michael Thomas and Tyler Boyd were selected after Treadwell.
    —————————-
    The real shame is the Packers drafted a guy who quit on his team and had to be shipped out of town.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!