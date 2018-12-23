Laquon Treadwell inactive for Vikings in Detroit

Getty Images

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell won’t be catching any passes from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday.

The Vikings made Treadwell a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game in Detroit. Wide receiver Chad Beebe is active for the first time since Week 11 and appears to have taken Treadwell’s spot in the lineup.

It’s the first game that Treadwell has missed since the start of the 2017 season. He has 34 catches for 295 yards and a touchdown.

Those are not the numbers the Vikings were looking for when they took Treadwell in the first round of the 2016 draft and there would seem to be little chance that the team will exercise its option for a fifth season this offseason. Moving on from Treadwell this offseason would leave a little more than $2.5 million in dead money on the cap.