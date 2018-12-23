Larry Fitzgerald makes public pitch for Steve Wilks

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t decided to play in 2019. If he does, he wants his coach to stay put.

Fitzgerald texted to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media support for Steve Wilks, who is widely regarded to be on the way to a one-and-done tenure in Arizona.

“We all would want him back,” Fitzgerald said. “I love Wilks. Great dude. We all play hard for him. That’s the team — not me alone — speaking on it.”

Rapoport contends that no final decision “has been communicated” regarding Wilks, despite mounting claims that Wilks will be gone, and that G.M. Steve Keim will remain.

Wilks has won three of 14 games, but it would be easy to excuse the performance on a dearth of talent. Which could make it harder to excuse Keim for what’s happened to the team, especially to cap a year in which he spent time in jail after pleading guilty to extreme DUI.

Here’s the reality: No team should fire a coach unless it’s fairly certain an upgrade is available. Given that it was the Cardinals who identified Wilks as the best option a year ago, it could be hard to trust their judgment so soon after admitting a mistake in 2018.

Some chatter has emerged that, if Wilks is fired, the team could hire Todd Bowles, if he’s fired by the Jets. Bowles served as the defensive coordinator in Arizona under Bruce Arians before getting the head-coaching job in New York, making him a known quantity for the Cardinals.