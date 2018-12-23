Larry Fitzgerald throws first career TD pass

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald said this week that he has “no clue” if he will play in 2019 and that means Sunday’s game against the Rams could be the final home game of his career.

If it does turn out to be the last hurrah, he made sure to make it a memorable one.

Fitzgerald took a lateral from quarterback Josh Rosen and then hit David Johnson with a 32-yard touchdown pass. It is the first touchdown pass of Fitzgerald’s career — he was 1-of-3 as a passer before Sunday — and he’s the oldest wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass.

The home crowd chanted “Larry” for several minutes after the score.

Zane Gonzalez missed the extra point, so the Rams are up 14-9 with over eight minutes to go in the first half.