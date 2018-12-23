League, union seek report from independent administrator over Eric Reid PED testing

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2018, 4:08 PM EST
Getty Images

The suspicions of Eric Reid are about to be tested.

The NFL and NFL Players Association jointly have hired Dr. John Lombardo to administer the PED testing program. They have now jointly asked Dr. Lombardo to issue a report regarding the allegation the supposedly random testing of the Panthers safety isn’t.

According to Mark Maske of theWashington Post, the league and union are awaiting a report from Dr. Lombardo regarding the questions raised by Reid, who has suggested that he has been targeted for extra testing in retaliation for his pending collusion grievance.

Dr. Lombardo has administered the program for 28 years.

“Any time the integrity of the program is questioned, we want to make sure it’s airtight,” an unnamed source told Maske.

“We have no control over it and no input into who’s tested,” another unnamed source, familiar with the league’s viewpoint, told Maske. “It is completely random. There has been no issue of targeting here. We did ask Dr. Lombardo to produce a report.”

It was believed that the truth would come out only if Reid requested details regarding his testing to be disclosed, or if he filed an official grievance. It’s unclear what the report will show. A grievance would (or at least should) entail retaining an outside expert to confirm that the relevant digital footprints show that the algorithm that randomly selected 10 players per team per week for testing was not corrupted.

Anything less than an independent validation of the randomness of the testing would not completely remove the cloud of suspicion that Reid has created, and that others like Panthers coach Ron Rivera have bolstered.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “League, union seek report from independent administrator over Eric Reid PED testing

  2. This could get interesting. I wonder what he’ll say if what he hadn’t been tested as many times as he claimed. I won’t be surprised if that’s the case since one of his claims was he was tested five times then next week it was seven times. Maybe he’ll just claim he doesn’t know how to count.

  6. I worked at a company for 10 years where they did randoms each month. I was never picked(I wouldn’t have passed either) but I knew others who were tested 4 or 5 times on a given year. That’s the thing about random is you can’t expect everyone to get tested nor can you be surprised if some9ne is tested multiple times, it’s just the luck of the draw. The only way to change it would be to make someone exempt after a clean test but that would create the problem of knowing you won’t be tested for a while.

  9. If he previously failed a test I believe he would be tested weekly. But one failure can’t be disclosed by the league or the union. If that’s the case and he’s acting like they’re picking on him he is a bigger loser than everyone already thinks.

  11. doctorrustbelt says:
    December 23, 2018 at 4:15 pm
    If you are clean… you shouldn’t be so worried.
    ========================

    Imagine you’re living in Salem in the 16th century. You know you’re not a witch, but every week the town elders want to dump you in the lake just to make sure. I imagine that would get pretty annoying, even though you know you’re going to pass the “witch” test.

  12. Mark Carrington try staying on the subject. We’re talking about drug tests not witches. Lol. Wierdo

  14. Panthers need to cut this bum. He cursed this team. Panthers were doing great until they signed this whiny diva. Worst signing ever. Their other safeties were doing just fine. There was no need to bring in this circus clown.

  15. mackcarrington says:
    Imagine you’re living in Salem in the 16th century. You know you’re not a witch, but every week the town elders want to dump you in the lake just to make sure. I imagine that would get pretty annoying, even though you know you’re going to pass the “witch” test

    Yeah, peeing in a cup is just as bad as drowning…I think you need a test.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!