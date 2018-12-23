LeSean McCoy owns his benching for first snap

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy was back on the field this week. But not for the first play.

The Bills running back was on the sidelines watching as undrafted rookie Keith Ford was out there for the first snap, and said after the game it was his own fault.

“Coach, we had a situation, and he was totally right,” McCoy said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “It was a private situation. I’m a captain and I gotta be more accountable. Simple as that. He checked me, put me in place. That was it.”

It was the first time he didn’t start a game in which he played since 2010.

The benching didn’t last long, as he was out there for the second snap. But he wasn’t what you’d call productive, with six carries for 9 yards.

McCoy’s having a miserable year, as he’s now up to 488 yards on the season. And at 30 years old with just one year left on his contract, it’s reasonable to wonder about his future.