Matthew Stafford is expected to play, but should he?

When the Lions lace them up for a meaningless regular-season home finale on Sunday, they’ll have quarterback Matthew Stafford under center. The real question is whether they should.

Stafford, who has been limited in every practice for the past two weeks with a back injury, is expected to play on Sunday against the Vikings, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. As MDS recently noted, these are the same Vikings that bruised and battered Stafford for double-digit sacks earlier this year. The same Vikings that had nine sacks of Ryan Tannehill last Sunday. The same Vikings that will again come after Stafford hard, given that Minnesota still needs to win in order get to the playoffs.

With so much money invested in Stafford for 2019, there’s no reason to take any chances with his potential availability for next season. It’s the same reason why the Panthers have shut down quarterback Cam Newton, and why the Packers should consider shutting down quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

And so there’s plenty to lose and little to gain, and by late Sunday afternoon the Lions could end up regretting not giving Stafford time off to heal whatever it is that’s currently wrong with his back.