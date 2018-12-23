MVP race is down to two, for now

Getty Images

Nine days after Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had forced his way into the short-list MVP conversation, Rivers has now exited the chase.

A nationally-televised 22-10 loss to the Ravens was bad enough. A 51.7 passer rating thanks to completing 23 of 37 passes for 181 yards, two interceptions, no touchdowns, and a paltry 4.89 yards per attempt was worse.

It was Rivers’ worst statistical performance of the season by far; indeed, his prior low point from a numbers standpoint was more than 37 points higher, and it came in the game at Kansas City that thrust him decisively into the discussion for the top individual regular season prize.

And so the two remaining finalists are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Barring at least six sacks from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, which would match Michael Strahan for the single-season record off 22.5*, it will be Mahomes or Brees.

It could actually end up being a tie, as the brightest new star in the NFL splits the vote with a guy who is less than a month from 40, and who is being appreciated now more than ever. It last happened in 2003 (Peyton Manning and Steve McNair), and it also happened six years before that (Brett Favre and Barry Sanders).

With Mahomes playing in prime time at Seattle on Sunday night, he’ll be the next guy with a chance to win it. Or to lose it.