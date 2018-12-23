Nick Foles says he feels “great,” credits Jadeveon Clowney for “good hit”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2018, 5:47 PM EST
Just before Eagles quarterback Nick Foles led his team to a fantastic last-second victory over the Texans, he appeared to be knocked out of the game.

Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney drilled Foles in the chest with his helmet, drawing a flag and leaving Foles on the ground writhing in pain. Foles stayed down while the medical staff attended to him and came out for a play, but he was able to shake it off, and he said afterward he was fine.

Foles told reporters after the game that he had X-rays but is doing “great” and he seems to have little doubt that he’ll play in Week 17. Foles also seemed to have no problem with the hit from Clowney, calling it a “good hit.” The NFL may not agree, and Clowney could easily get fined for lowering his helmet into Foles.

Next week the Eagles need to win and get some help to make the playoffs. It’s still a long shot, but no one should bet against the Eagles when Foles is feeling great.

  9. If Jerry was smart her would sign Foles and dump that fraud of a QB in dak. But he’s not, so he won’t. I sure wish Philly would sign him and dump Wentz.

  10. GLAD TO WATCH FOLES WIN A SUPERBOWL V PATRIOTS. COWBOYS FAN HERE BUT MUST GIVE NICK KUDOS FOR BEING A STANDUP ATHLETE AND A HELL OF A DECENT GENTLEMAN…

  11. Bads calls that went both ways. The Clowney hit was one of them. There’s Steeler fans claiming illegal hit? At what point do we take pads off QBs and put them in skirts? Are we limiting contact 3 inches above and below the naval? Sheesh…

  13. On a more important note ,,Nick Foles is a class act and I as a Gmen fan truly wish him success in this role he has for the remainder of the year ,would be an amazing amazing football experience for him to take the iggles to another title !

  16. It’s crazy Iam a stone cold eagle hater but I don’t find myself rooting against Nicholas Foles ,,he’s pure class !

  17. SUPERBOWL MVP SHAKES OFF BLATANT CHEAP SHOT,AND LEADS COMEBACK OF THE AGES VS SECOND DIVISION WINNING TEAM TWO WEEKS IN A ROW!
    is what this headline should read.

    ALL
    WE
    GOT
    ALL
    WE
    NEED

  18. Napoleon is a bumbling fool 95% of the time. He will revert back to the Foles of old wherever he is next year.

  20. I know iggles fans are gonna hate this comparison devoid of Eli’s play lately ,,,Nick and Eli are both gentleman and that’s the highest compliment you can pay another man in my book !

  21. Foles is a stand up and good guy. He’s been a great emergency QB and obviously has had some great games in that role. He will always be a legend in Philly for that SB win. That all said, he’s not better than a healthy Wentz and he has never proven that he can thrive in the role of being the named starter. Wentz being hurt in the first part of the season is why the Eagles are not the NFC East champs right now. Foles did not look good to start the season and it’s why the Eagles have the amount of losses they have. So all you guys thinking that Nick Foles is going to come save your franchise, think again.

  22. Weather it was a cheap shot or a illegal hit. Who knows anymore with all the snowflake rules. But one thinsg for sure it’s a pay back call for Clowny ripping him down by his face mask on the 2 point conversion.

  23. I’d love Files to stay an Eagle forever. There is no way he will be here next year…. unless they trade Wentz.

  26. Frazier28/7 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Can’t wait to end your season next week. Skol!
    ………
    Ha Ha Ha you’ll find out next week why the ‘Skins traded Cousins .
    …. BYE FELICIA !

