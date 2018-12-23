Nick Foles says he feels “great,” credits Jadeveon Clowney for “good hit”

Getty Images

Just before Eagles quarterback Nick Foles led his team to a fantastic last-second victory over the Texans, he appeared to be knocked out of the game.

Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney drilled Foles in the chest with his helmet, drawing a flag and leaving Foles on the ground writhing in pain. Foles stayed down while the medical staff attended to him and came out for a play, but he was able to shake it off, and he said afterward he was fine.

Foles told reporters after the game that he had X-rays but is doing “great” and he seems to have little doubt that he’ll play in Week 17. Foles also seemed to have no problem with the hit from Clowney, calling it a “good hit.” The NFL may not agree, and Clowney could easily get fined for lowering his helmet into Foles.

Next week the Eagles need to win and get some help to make the playoffs. It’s still a long shot, but no one should bet against the Eagles when Foles is feeling great.