Packers, Jets head to overtime

There were moments in Sunday’s game when it looked like the Jets would cruise to victory, but Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to 18 straight points in the second half to put the Packers up 38-35 with 76 seconds left to play.

A comeback win wasn’t in the cards, however. Andre Roberts returned the ensuing kickoff into Green Bay territory and Sam Darnold completed two passes to move the Jets into position for a short field goal. Jason Myers made the kick and it’s headed to overtime at MetLife Stadium.

Myers missed a field goal to open the game, but special teams work has been huge for the Jets. Roberts returned a kickoff for a touchdown earlier in the game and a fumble by J'Mon Moore on a kickoff on the third quarter set the Jets up for a short touchdown.

Darnold has thrown for 341 yards and three scores while Rodgers has 426 yards, a passing touchdown and two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns in what’s been an entertaining matchup between two teams that are playing for draft position.