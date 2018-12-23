Panthers lose another quarterback

AP

It was bad enough that Cam Newton‘s shoulder disintegrated. Now the Panthers can’t keep his backup on the field.

Taylor Heinicke has left the game with a left elbow injury after an awkward fall, and he has been announced as questionable to return. He went to the locker room after a brief trip to the blue medical tent on the sidelines.

That leaves Kyle Allen to finish things up today against the Falcons.

The former Texas A&M and Houston quarterback was promoted from the practice squad this week. He completed his first NFL pass for 2 yards, and the Panthers have a 10-7 lead, so they’ve got that going for them.