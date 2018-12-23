Patriots run their way to halftime lead on Bills

AP

The Patriots are doing the thing a playoff team is supposed to do to a non-playoff team in Week 16.

They’re up 14-0 on the Bills, in a reasonably non-descript kind of game.

They have touchdown runs by Sony Michel and James White, and have gained 179 of their 210 yards on the ground.

Tom Brady‘s a conservative 7-of-13 passing for 40 yards (he lost 9 yards on a sack), as they’ve decided to play conservatively while figuring out what to do with their passing game after losing Josh Gordon this week.

The Bills have just 85 yards at halftime, as they’re not running or passing in a manner worth mentioning.

The Patriots will clinch another AFC East title with a win, regardless any other results.