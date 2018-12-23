Patriots win 10th straight AFC East title

Getty Images

It wasn’t a very impressive performance.

But it remains an incredible result.

The Patriots beat the Bills 24-12 in a lackluster game that didn’t really answer any of the recent questions about their play.

But it did clinch the AFC East division title for them, again. That’s the 10th straight time that’s happened, and the 16th time in the 18 years of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

That has as much to do with the relative incompetence of their neighbors, but it’s still an amazing run of dominance in a sport which has been genetically designed to push everyone to the middle.

And as long as Brady and Belichick are there, teams will still be wary of them in the playoffs. But the Patriots (10-5) have looked less-than-stellar during a two-game losing streak, and they have major questions about how they’ll move the ball in the postseason.

Losing Josh Gordon to another suspension last week didn’t help, but wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, adding another layer to the issue. Their passing game is basically Julian Edelman and cross-your-fingers-and-hope-Rob-Gronkowski-stays-well, as Brady was 13-of-24 for 126 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

They ran well enough to cover for that lack of normal Brady, with 273 yards on the ground.

The Bills (5-10) made it interesting for some people late, but barely.