Rams lead Cardinals 21-9 at half

AP

C.J. Anderson hasn’t been a member of the Rams for long, but he looks right at home in their offense.

Anderson ran 13 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. That effort helped Los Angeles take a 21-9 lead into the locker room.

Anderson spent the first portion of the season with the Panthers and spent a week with the Raiders without playing before landing with the Rams this week as insurance against Todd Gurley‘s knee injury. That policy has paid off and the Rams have 139 rushing yards overall as the Cardinals have not been able to stop them.

With the exception of Larry Fitzgerald‘s first career touchdown pass and some nice scrambles for Josh Rosen, the Cardinals’ offensive efforts have been less impressive. It hasn’t helped that kicker Zane Gonzalez has missed a field goal and an extra point, so there’s work to be done in all three phases if the Cardinals are going to get back into this one.