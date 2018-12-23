Rams running well without Todd Gurley in first half

Getty Images

The Rams don’t have running back Todd Gurley in the lineup against the Cardinals on Sunday, but they have been able to move the ball on the ground anyway.

C.J. Anderson has seven carries for 67 yards in his first game with the team, Robert Woods ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and Jared Goff got on in the second quarter to open up a 14-3 lead in Arizona. John Kelly and Brandin Cooks have also gotten carries and the Rams have 104 yards on 13 carries.

The passing game hasn’t been quite as successful as the Cardinals have gotten good pressure and forced a fumble on a Benson Mayowa sack of Goff.

The Cardinals turned that into a field goal and went three and out on their second possession.