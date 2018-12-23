Report: Josh Gordon committed multiple violations of substance-abuse policy

December 23, 2018
More information is emerging regarding the strictly confidential substance-abuse policy and procedure, as it relates to now-suspended Patriots receiver Josh Gordon. And the NFL once again is violating its strictly confidential substance-abuse policy and procedure.

NFL Media, owned and operated by the NFL, made multiple disclosures on Sunday of facts that fall squarely within the confidentiality provision of the policy as it relates to Gordon’s suspension. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Gordon committed multiple violations of the policy, and that he tested positive for “more than marijuana.”

While none of this is surprising given Gordon’s history, it’s information that shouldn’t be in the public domain. And the fact that the media company owned by the NFL has disclosed the information makes the situation even more unusual.

A union source previously told PFT that, in the right case, the NFL Players Association will take action regarding a violation of confidentiality by the NFL, via the NFL’s media operation. That has yet to happen.

5 responses to "Report: Josh Gordon committed multiple violations of substance-abuse policy

  1. That is ridiculous. The NFL is totally throwing a player under the bus. First, the results of anyone’s drug test by a private employer (besides pass/fail) should not be made available to the public. Second, the implication of saying it is more than marijuana falsely leads people to think that if it were only marijuana it wouldn’t be so bad, which we know they don’t believe at all. I think the NFLPA should take action on this.

  3. Party animal. Best of luck to Josh Gordon, party promotion seems like a good career path for mr Gordon going foward.

  5. I heard a report saying the Patriots had a team of guys following him around the clock but he eluded them one weekend. How pathetic is it when a grown man needs a bunch of babysitters so he doesn’t mess up? It sounds to me like Gordon should just hang up football because is incapable of staying clean. I can only imagine how mad he is at Gordon and I’d imagine he has zero interest in bringing him back should he somehow get reinstated. I have to imagine he won’t be reinstated until at least the 2020 season.

