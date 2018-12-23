Report: Raiders fired strength and conditioning coach Tom Shaw

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has reportedly started making changes to his coaching staff before the end of his first season back on the job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that strength and conditioning coach Tom Shaw was fired this week. Shaw was in his first year with the Raiders and had worked with Gruden on his QB Camp series on ESPN.

Shaw had worked with the Saints and Patriots in the past. He was running Tom Shaw Performance in Orlando before taking the job with the Raiders and has trained many NFL players at that facility.

The team’s website still shows Shaw as a member of the staff along with four assistant strength and conditioning coaches. Gruden’s son Deuce is one of those assistants along with D’Anthony Batiste, Kelsey Martinez and Rick Slate.