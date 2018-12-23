Report: Sean Lee won’t play on Sunday

Getty Images

Linebacker Sean Lee returned to the Cowboys lineup last week after missing five games with a hamstring injury and played seven snaps in the team’s loss to the Colts.

That’s reportedly seven more than he will play against the Buccaneers this Sunday. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Lee will be inactive for the game.

Per the report, Lee is not being scratched because of further hamstring trouble. The decision is based on the fact that he was set to play a small role on defense again this week and does not play on special teams.

The selection of Leighton Vander Esch in the first round of this year’s draft showed the Cowboys were preparing for a future that didn’t include Lee as a key part of their defense. Lee’s injuries and the rookie’s play have made it much easier for the Cowboys to make that their present.