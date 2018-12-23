Richard Sherman, Anthony Miller, Josh Bellamy all ejected after fight

Getty Images

A fight broke out in San Francisco today resulting in three players getting ejected.

It all started when Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky ran, slid down and then was hit late by 49ers defensive back Marcell Harris near the Bears’ sideline.

That infuriated the Bears, and a big fight broke out involving many players on the Bears’ sideline and most of the 49ers’ defense.

It took the officials nearly 10 minutes to get everything straightened out, and they consulted with the officiating headquarters in New York before deciding to eject three players for the post-play fight: Bears receivers Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy, and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Harris easily could have been ejected again, as it was his late hit that started the whole thing, and it looked like there were other players mixing it up who might face league discipline. Eventually order was restored with the Bears leading 14-9 late in the fourth quarter.