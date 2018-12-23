Rudolph guides Vikings to halftime lead with Hail Mary catch

Getty Images

The Vikings had a Festivus miracle before halftime today in Detroit.

On a play they barely managed to get off before time expired in the second quarter, the Vikings scored a Hail Mary touchdown when Kirk Cousins heaved a ball into the end zone and Kyle Rudolph caught it for a 44-yard score.

That wrapped up a first half in which the Vikings’ offense went three-and-out on the first four drives but scored two late touchdowns. It wasn’t a pretty half for the Vikings, but they have a 14-9 lead.

The Lions, who settled for three field goals in the first half, will need to score touchdowns if they’re going to come from behind.