Saints take 7-3 lead on Steelers

Getty Images

Saints backup quarterback Taysom Hill threw an interception in the end zone on the team’s first possession. Drew Brees drew an interference penalty on a fourth-down throw on the Saints’ second possession.

Safety Sean Davis had the pick of Hill on a pass intended for Ted Ginn. Cornerback Joe Haden had the 33-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Brees’ pass intended for Alvin Kamara on fourth-and-one.

The Saints used Haden’s penalty for a 1-yard touchdown run by Melvin Ingram on the next play.

It gave New Orleans a 7-3 lead.

The Steelers used Davis’ 27-yard interception return and a 15-yard horse collar penalty on Josh Hill for a 49-yard Chris Boswell field goal.