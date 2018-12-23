Seahawks run their way to early lead

Getty Images

The Seahawks held the Chiefs to a three-and-out on their first possession, which was surprising.

What they did when they got the ball was not.

The Seahawks got out to a quick 7-0 lead over the Chiefs by doing what they do best — running.

Sparked by a 19-yard run by quarterback Russell Wilson which kept the drive going, they took the lead on Chris Carson‘s strong 4-yard run for a touchdown.

They ran on nine of their first 11 plays, establishing their personality early on. They lead the league in rushing at 154.9 yards per game, and they’re well on their way to adding to that tonight.