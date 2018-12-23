Seahawks take advantage of turnover, up 14-10

AP

The Seahawks have a small margin of error in a game against the Chiefs, considering their respective offensive styles.

But the Chiefs are making the errors so far, and the Seahawks just reclaimed the lead, up 14-10 in the second quarter.

The Chiefs took a 10-7 lead on a short pass from Patrick Mahomes to Damien Williams, which capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive, as they began to get into something resembling their familiar rhythm.

But Williams fumbled later in the second quarter, setting up a quick touchdown drive, with Russell Wilson hitting Nick Vannett for the score.

The Seahawks are perfectly fine playing clutch-and-grab and keeping this game close, and they’ve kept the Chiefs within arm’s length so far.