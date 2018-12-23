Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

QB Josh Allen has forged a bond with Bills fans during his rookie season.

The Dolphins play their final home game of the season on Sunday.

Playing for the Patriots gave S Obi Melifonwu a chance to come home.

Sacks haven’t come for Jets DL Leonard Williams.

Ravens players were happy to hear head coach John Harbaugh will be back in 2019.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon can reach 1,000 rushing yards on Sunday.

The Browns are trying to sweep the Bengals for the first time since 2002.

The Steelers are looking for continued production from CB Joe Haden.

RB Lamar Miller won’t play for the Texans in Week 16.

Colts RB Marlon Mack is looking for another big game.

A call for the Jaguars to make a run at Nick Foles this offseason.

QB Blaine Gabbert got it done for the Titans on Saturday.

Which potential free agents will stay with the Broncos?

The Chiefs got a little closer to the AFC West title on Saturday.

Chargers S Derwin James hopes to see the Ravens again in the playoffs.

Is Sunday’s game the last one the Raiders will play in Oakland?

The Cowboys need more from their red zone offense.

Which quarterbacks will be draft options for the Giants?

Some numbers to keep in mind when the Eagles face the Texans.

Washington QB Josh Johnson got support from teammates after Saturday’s loss.

The Bears have done a good job of avoiding sacks.

It’s getting crowded on the Lions’ injured reserve list.

A positive take on the Packers’ decision to keep playing QB Aaron Rodgers.

The Vikings’ offensive coordinator change looks good thus far.

Falcons LB Deion Jones is looking for his third interception of the year.

Panthers QB Taylor Heinicke makes his first NFL start on Sunday.

WR Ted Ginn is back with the Saints.

Buccaneers players got scooters from WR Mike Evans.

The Cardinals offensive line will tangle with Aaron Donald this week.

Sean McVay is facing his first big test as the Rams head coach.

WR Trent Taylor hasn’t repeated his rookie form for the 49ers.

A win on Sunday puts the Seahawks in the playoffs.