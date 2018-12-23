Taylor Heinicke’s first start starting well

AP

It’s hard for the Panthers to find much reason for optimism today, with their former MVP quarterback shut down for the season with a bad shoulder, and no playoffs in their future.

And it didn’t look much better when replacement Taylor Heinicke bobbled his first NFL snap as a starter.

But then something funny happened — Heinicke started doing some good things against the Falcons.

Heinicke led the Panthers to a 7-0 lead on their first possession, by leading a 73-yard drive which had some promising elements.

As it has been all year, it was very Christian McCaffrey-heavy (touching it on eight of the 14 plays), but Heinicke made a few plays, including his touchdown pass on the move to Devin Funchess, and an 11-yard run that was competent if not quite Newton-esque.

He’s auditioning for a role as next year’s backup, a job that has more than its share of weight because of the uncertainty about Newton’s health.