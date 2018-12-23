Taylor Lewan: Josh Norman was trying to hurt Derrick Henry

Getty Images

Titans tackle Taylor Lewan and Washington cornerback Josh Norman had an altercation after Saturday’s game that included Norman throwing his helmet at Lewan and Lewan mocking Norman’s bow-and-arrow celebration in response.

Norman didn’t talk to the media after the game, but Lewan shared his explanation for why he made his way over to Norman after the game was over.

“I’m not worried about Josh Norman, man. I’m an offensive lineman; he’s a DB,” Lewan said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t even know who that is. I was pissed — he was trying to hurt Derrick Henry during that four-minute [drive]. That’s not the way football is supposed to be played, man. It’s not our fault you’re not relevant anymore. He tackled him, and it was like a temper tantrum. I was trying to get Derrick up, and he’s throwing a hissy-fit, going low at him and stuff like that.”

Henry said he didn’t think Norman was trying to hurt him, but “it didn’t work” if that was Norman’s plan as the Titans drove for a go-ahead score in Saturday’s win.