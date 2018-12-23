Todd Bowles: We were playing two teams — Packers and refs

Getty Images

The Jets looked like they were in position to pull off a win over the Packers on Sunday when they took a 35-20 lead in the third quarter, but the Packers would come back to take a lead and then win the game 44-38 in overtime.

The winning touchdown came after two pass interference penalties on the Jets helped the Packers move the ball deep into their territory. One of them was a 33-yarder on cornerback Trumaine Johnson that represented Green Bay’s longest gain of the drive and the Jets also were flagged for three personal fouls over the course of the game. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams had one of them and was ejected for throwing a punch at Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga.

When all was said and done, the Jets were penalized 16 times for 172 yards overall. All that yellow left head coach Todd Bowles seeing red after the game.

“I thought we were playing two teams. The Packers and the striped shirts,” Bowles said at his postgame press conference.

Bowles said he expects to be fined for his comments, but that the officiating was “ridiculous” enough that he felt he had to say something about it following what might have been his final home game in his current job.