Todd Gurley is inactive for the Rams

Getty Images

The Rams will be facing the Cardinals without one of their best players.

Running back Todd Gurley, the 2017 offensive player of the year, is officially inactive for Sunday’s game at Arizona.

Gurley suffered a knee injury last Sunday against the Eagles, and he hasn’t practiced all week. Coach Sean McVay had said that they won’t risk Gurley’s availability for the playoffs by playing him if he’s not healthy enough to go.

The Rams can still lose the No. 2 seed to the Bears in the NFC, which would force the Rams to play in the wild-card round. With quarterback Jared Goff regressing recently and opposing offenses figuring out how to neutralize defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Rams could be at risk of losing to a Cardinals team that seems to be motivated to win for its head coach, Steve Wilks.