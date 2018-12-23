Todd Gurley’s knee is a “day-by-day thing”

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley missed Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a knee injury. His status for next week is to be determined.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Gurley’s injury is “really a day-to-day thing,” with the team evaluating him regularly to see whether he is healthy enough to play.

The team will be paying careful attention to how the knee responds, always mindful of the fact that the playoffs are coming.

Depending on the outcome of today’s games, the Rams may have nothing to play for the weekend before the playoffs start. Which will make it even more likely that the Rams would give Gurley more rest, so that he’ll be ready for the single-elimination round.