Tyrone Crawford carted off after being strapped to backboard

AT&T Stadium was as quiet as it has ever been as medical personnel attended to Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford.

Crawford collapsed after the second play.

His injury delayed the game for a few minutes as he was placed on a backboard before being loaded onto a cart. Dr. Dan Cooper tested Crawford’s grip on both hands before Crawford was transported off the field.

Most of the Cowboys were on the field, some taking a knee.

Crawford gave a quick thumb’s up as the cart left the field.

The Cowboys have not announced an injury for Crawford.