Tyrone Crawford released from hospital

Getty Images

The Cowboys received good news on the health of defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford.

A scan and MRI of Crawford’s neck were negative, the Cowboys reported after Sunday’s victory over the Bucs. Crawford was released from the hospital and headed home.

“Everything checks out very good,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “I’m really pleased with the initial MRIs, all the examinations. He went on to the hospital and had those examinations. . . .He doesn’t seem to have structural issues at all.”

Crawford gave the Cowboys a scare when he went down on the second play from scrimmage. The initial diagnosis was a neck strain as Crawford was strapped to a backboard and taken out on a cart before being transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

“It’s a scary situation, but obviously they gave us good news,” Dak Presoctt said. “Everything was moving.

“He’s definitely in our minds, in our hearts and in our prayers. We want to be there for him any way we can.”

The Cowboys’ victory over the Bucs gave them the NFC East title for the second time in Prescott’s three seasons. It allows them a chance to rest players in Week 17 if they so choose.