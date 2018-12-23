Tyrone Crawford transported to hospital for evaluation of neck injury

AP

Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital Sunday afternoon, Kristi Scales of the team’s radio network reports.

The Cowboys are calling Crawford’s injury a neck strain but are sending him for further evaluation of his injury.

Crawford was moving his arms and legs, according to Scales, before being strapped to a backboard.

Crawford collapsed after the second play from scrimmage. The game briefly was delayed as medical personnel attended to him and a cart was called to transport him off the field.

Crawford’s teammates showed concern for their teammate as Dr. Dan Cooper and others attended to Crawford.

The Cowboys lead the Buccaneers 14-3 after the first quarter on a 7-yard Dak Prescott run and a 69-yard Jaylon Smith fumble return of a Jameis Winston fumble forced by Randy Gregory.