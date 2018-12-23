Vikings closing in on wild card berth after win over Lions

Getty Images

The Vikings aren’t in the playoffs just yet, but they’re getting close.

Minnesota went to Detroit today, shook off a slow start and dominated for most of the game, winning 27-9 after falling behind 9-0.

The win improves the Vikings’ record to 8-6-1 and means that if they beat the Bears next week, they’re in the playoffs. The Vikings also can reach the playoffs even if they lose next week, if they get some help. And the Vikings could catch a break, as the Bears might be resting their starters next week.

The Lions, meanwhile, are going nowhere. They’ve been a poorly coached team under Matt Patricia, who inherited the 9-7 club Jim Caldwell coached and is now at 5-10. Patricia’s job appears to be safe, but it’s fair to ask whether it should be. He’s done a lousy job.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, however, has to like where his team is. Minnesota is 2-0 since making Kevin Stefanski the offensive coordinator, and the Vikings may just be a tough team to beat in January.