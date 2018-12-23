Vikings finally on the board, but still trail in Detroit

Getty Images

The Vikings’ new-look offense doesn’t look so good.

Minnesota, which turned in an excellent effort last week under new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, didn’t look like much today in Detroit: The Vikings’ first four offensive drives all went three-and-out.

But just before halftime, after the Lions lost their best defensive player when cornerback Darius Slay went down, the Vikings finally got into the end zone to narrow the score to 9-7.

It’s not a great sign for the Vikings that, as they’re fighting for their playoff lives against a bad Lions defense, the offense struggled so much in the first half. But they still have 30 minutes of football to turn things around.