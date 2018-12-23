Vikings practice Hail Mary every Saturday, but without the throw

Getty Images

The Vikings broke open Sunday’s game at Detroit with a play that they practice every Saturday. But not completely.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who caught the 44-yard touchdown pass with no time left on the second-quarter clock, told PFT by phone from the team bus to the airport that the Vikings practice that play every single Saturday. With one catch.

There’s no catch.

“We practice running to our spots but we don’t throw it,” Rudolph said.

They made it look easy in large because quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball perfectly, unleashing it before Rudolph got to his spot. So as the defense was getting positioned and looking up for the ball, it was already there, in Rudolph’s hands.

Rudolph said that actually wasn’t the moment the game turned. He said the prior drive, which resulted in the first Minnesota points of the day, represented the spark.

For the day, Rudolph had nine catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. “It was one of those days,” Rudolph said. “Our receivers require a lot of attention, and you have to be ready when the opportunities come.”

The opportunities came, and Rudolph cashed in. The Vikings cashed in, too. And they nearly emerged from the day with a playoff berth.

Rudolph said that the players arrived to the locker room in time to see the game-winning field goal from the Eagles that kept Minnesota from clinching.

“It would have been a nice Christmas present,” Rudolph said. “But we’ll be ready for next week. It will be a playoff atmosphere at home against the Bears.”

It should be. Because the Vikings likely won’t get to the playoffs unless they win next week.